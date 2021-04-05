Subject who barricaded himself in Miami elderly home taken into custody

MIAMI (WSVN) - A subject who barricaded himself in a Miami home is now in police custody.

City of Miami Police first responded to the scene near Northwest 46th Street and Fifth Avenue, Monday afternoon.

PIO is on scene at the media staging area located at N.W. 5th Avenue and 48th Street reference a barricaded subject. Officers have since evacuated the surrounding area which included an elderly living facility. pic.twitter.com/iP0gxe01S6 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 5, 2021

According to newly sworn-in Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo, the standoff between them and the subject, an 80-year-old man, was triggered by a dispute over whether or not the man was going to be placed into the elderly living facility.

The Monday afternoon standoff started with what police described as an 80-year-old barricaded subject carrying a firearm and pointing it at a woman.

“A veteran– probably from the Vietnam War era is what we believe– he’s armed with a rifle, and if he watches and listens to me, please just know your family’s here, he’s loved. We care about you. Come on out, and let’s get you some help,” Acevedo said.

But before that, they needed to secure the area and go through the motions of a SWAT situation within the residential neighborhood in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 48th Street, in addition to several other nearby streets, where Miami Police officers could be seen helping people away from the danger.

Streets were closed, as tactically clad officers did their work, and within a few hours, it was over.

“The suspect has been taken into custody. We had to use less-lethal rounds to bring him down. He has very minor injuries from the impact,” Acevedo said.

The man was taken to North Shore Hospital to get checked out despite sustaining minor injuries. He will likely face criminal charges.

