Subject vandalizes Tropical Park with pink spray paint, leaves $1,000 in damages

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the vandal who spray painted property at Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the subject entered the area of the Equestrian Center and Santa’s Enchanted Forest in Tropical Park on Sept. 4 and fled the following day, leaving behind the vandalism.

Pink spray paint was found on a door, a speed sign and a wall. Officials said one door was also damaged in the process.

Police said the vandal left about $1,000 worth of damages to the park.

If you have any information on this vandalism, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

