Subject steals tires, rims from Miami lot

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera stealing tires and rims in a Miami parking lot.

Police released surveillance video that showed the man walking back and forth and taking the tires on May 21.

The subject loaded them into a pickup truck on the other side of the gate in the parking lot of a high-rise, near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 18th Terrace.

If you think you know who he is call, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.