Subject questioned, released in connection to fatal South Beach shooting, man’s disappearance

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A male subject was in police custody and later released in connection to the recovery of a stolen white Honda Accord at the center a man’s murder and another man’s disappearance.

Loved ones gathered to remember the victim, 29-year-old Kamil Patel, at a memorial, Tuesday evening.

“We all are very saddened and feel quite shattered that this happened,” said mourner Julie Isaacson, a Miami Beach resident.

“We wanna make bad guys uncomfortable here,” said resident John Deutzman. “Right now, the visitors and tourists are not comfortable here because of all of these people swarming around.”

Police responded to Northwest 12th Avenue, between 34th Street and 36th Street, Tuesday, where they found the white Honda Accord belonging to 54-year-old Orestes Marrero, who was reported missing for several days. However, by late Tuesday, police said that Marrero had made contact with his family. According to Miami Beach Police, he is cooperating with the investigation into his recovered vehicle.

In a tweet, Miami Beach Police confirmed that this car indeed belonged to Marrero. It was towed from the scene.

They dispatched detectives to the scene and took a subject into custody for questioning, who was later released.

Police have been searching for Marrero’s vehicle after his family reported him missing last Friday. That vehicle was then spotted leaving the scene of the fatal shooting of Patel in Miami Beach, last Thursday.

Patel was walking with his girlfriend hand in hand in the alley from 14th Street to Española Way.

Patel was later pronounced dead at the hospital. His girlfriend was not injured.

At Tuesday night’s memorial, attendees reflected on a life taken too soon. “It’s extremely rare to have an innocent person shot to death,” said one attendee.

“Just out of respect for the victim, family, friends, and the community which is shattered,” said vigil organizer Mitch Novick. “Just seemed like the natural thing to do.”

Patel moved to South Florida from Dallas for a job with Prada.

“He will not be forgotten of, though we did not know him,” said another memorial attendee.

His move only lasted days due to the vicious killing. “People are just not going to be visiting here anymore,” said resident David Garanoff. “Word is gonna get out around the country, around the world that it’s very dangerous, and it’s gonna hurt us terribly.”

There is a combined reward of $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of Patel’s killer.

If you have any information that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the $15,000 reward.

