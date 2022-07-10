WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken one person into custody following a shooting in West Park that sent a woman to the hospital and led to a police pursuit that ended in Palm Beach County.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the shooting along the 4000 block of Southwest 18th Street, shortly after 6 p.m., Saturday.

Responding deputies found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the patient to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her condition is unknown.

Investigators said Miami-Dade Police officers located the subject in an unspecified part of the county, and a pursuit northbound on Interstate 95 ensued.

Detectives said the subject continued north through Broward County and into Palm Beach County.

Authorities said the subject was taken into custody just after 7:50 p.m. on I-95 near Congress Avenue.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to help with traffic control.

BSO detectives continue to investigate.

