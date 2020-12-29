Subject in custody following police pursuit in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence is in Miami Gardens following a police pursuit.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near 179th Street and Northwest 14th Avenue, at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

A silver-grey Traverse could be seen stopped alongside a Miami Gardens Police cruiser.

Several police cruisers can also be seen spread out in the area.

“Nothing but police,” said one man who lives nearby. “That’s all I see. I didn’t see nobody else.”

The chase started in Opa-Locka, west of Interstate 95, according to officials.

The chase began after the driver of the Traverse used his vehicle to assault a police officer.

Police said, once stopped, the subject fled the scene but was caught and arrested shortly after.

When asked how he felt about the subject being quickly apprehended, a nearby resident said, “Oh, God. It’s a blessing, but I’m glad they got him.”

A perimeter was set up extending to 181st Street and Northwest 17th Avenue while police investigated.

Police have not identified the subject.

