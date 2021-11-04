NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunshots rang out in Northwest Miami-Dade as a SWAT team was serving a warrant.

The incident happened near Northwest 48th Street and 23rd Avenue, early Thursday morning.

Miami-Dade Police said the SWAT team arrived on the scene to execute a search warrant when shots were fired.

No one was injured.

The gun was recovered and the subject is now in police custody.

