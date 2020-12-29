Subject flees vehicle following police pursuit in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence is in Miami Gardens following a police pursuit.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near 179th Street and Northwest 14th Avenue, Tuesday morning.

A silver-grey Traverse could be seen stopped alongside a Miami Gardens Police cruiser.

Several police cruisers can also be seen spread out in the area.

Police said, once stopped, the subject fled the scene.

The chase started in Opa-Locka, west of Interstate 95, according to officials.

The chase began after the driver of the Traverse used his vehicle to assault a police officer.

Police are now searching for the driver.

A perimeter has been set up extending to 181st Street and Northwest 17th Avenue while police investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.