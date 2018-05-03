Subject flees on motorcycle after theft inside Miami credit union

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who robbed a person at a South Florida credit union before fleeing the scene.

Miami Police are asking the public for help in finding a man who, they said, stole $500 from someone at the South Florida Federal Credit Union on Northwest 19th Street and 14th Avenue.

Officials said the subject got away on a motorcycle. He was wearing a white helmet.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

