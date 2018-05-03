Subject flees on motorcycle after robbing man in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a subject who robbed a man and fled the scene on his motorcycle.

City of Miami Police said they began their search for a man who stole $500 from another person, Thursday.

Police said the victim was leaving a South Florida Credit Union on Northwest 19th Street and 14th Avenue when he was robbed by a subject on a motorcycle. Officials said the motorcyclist fled the scene while wearing a white helmet.

The victim then went back to the credit union to seek help and ask for police to be called.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

