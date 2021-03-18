Subject dead after police-involved shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police-involved shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade has left one person dead.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at a Chevron Gas Station along Homestead Avenue and 173rd Street at approximately 1:20 p.m., Thursday.

Authorities said shots were fired at officers and the subject was killed when officers shot back.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a blue Range Rover could be seen crashed into the front of the convenience store area of the gas station.

A body covered by a yellow tarp could be seen on the sidewalk, next to the vehicle.

