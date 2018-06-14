Subject caught on camera stealing motorcycle helmet in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami police are seeking the public’s help identifying a subject who was caught on camera swiping a motorcycle helmet.

Surveillance video shows a man on a green motorcycle pulling up to a parking lot along Brickell Avenue and Southeast Seventh Street around 4 p.m., June 6.

In the video, the man is seen removing a helmet from another motorcycle parked in the lot before fleeing the scene.

The subject was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a light long-sleeved shirt and dark pants. The Florida tag of the subject’s motorcycle reads MDRT99.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

