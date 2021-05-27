HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Following a challenging year for Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Subaru of Pembroke Pines gave them more than $145,000 for all they do to save kids lives.

The donation is part of the automotive company’s Share The Love campaign, in which they donate $250 for each new Subaru bought or leased in the past 13 years.

It provided for a four-story expansion with additional beds, play space, surgical suites and new technology.

“We’re here today to honor the children of South Florida to provide the children, especially here at the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, with a better opportunity at life,” Craig Zinn, the CEO of Craig Zinn Automotive Group, said.

The hospital honored Zinn by naming the new pediatric emergency room after him.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.