Subaru of Pembroke Pines donates nearly $160K to children’s hospital

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines car dealership has donated nearly $160,000 to a local children’s hospital.

Subaru of Pembroke Pines donated nearly $160,000 to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation, Monday, which the company chose as its official hometown charity.

The donation is part of Subaru’s national “Share the Love” campaign.

Craig Zinn, the president of Craig Automotive Group, said, “Children are our future, and if we continue to focus on children and easing children’s healthcare and burdens of life, there’s better opportunity for our society to grow.”

Subaru dealers across the country have selected close to 700 charities that will also benefit from the campaign.

