Study lists 4 counties in Florida among most vulnerable for measles outbreak

MIAMI (WSVN) - A newly released study listed four Florida counties among the most vulnerable for a measles outbreak.

Researchers at the University of Texas and John Hopkins listed the top 25 counties across the nation with the highest risk of an outbreak.

Miami-Dade County was listed as number three while Broward County took seventh place.

Orange County ranked at number 14 and Hillsborough County held the 17th spot.

