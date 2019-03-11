Study: Hialeah is the most stressed city in the U.S.

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Everyone knows that living in South Florida can be a little stressful to say the least, but according to a new study, South Florida is home to the most stressed city in the country.

According to a study by Babylon Health, Hialeah is the most stressed out city in the country.

Babylon gathered the data from Twitter over two consecutive weeks in every state in the United States. Researchers used a program that looks at tweets and ranks them on a scale of least to most stressful, and found that the most stressful tweets were coming from Hialeah.

The study also found that Florida’s most stressful day is is Monday, while the least stressful day of the week is Friday.

To check out the full study, click here.

