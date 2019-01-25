Study: Florida has some of the best drivers

(WSVN) - A new study has revealed that Florida drivers are actually not the worst in the country.

The study, conducted by Quotewizard, shows that Florida ranked 40th in the nation as the state with the worst drivers.

Surpassing Florida and taking the top spots were Oklahoma, Mississippi and Michigan, who took the 48th, 49th and 50th spots respectively, meaning they had the best drivers.

Scoring at the bottom of the list with the best drivers was Maine, followed by South Carolina and Nebraska.

Quotewizard compiled the results by gathering incident data from their users and comparing it to data from the Federal Highway Administration. They also looked at factors like traffic accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, Citations and fatalities.

To see the full list, click here.

