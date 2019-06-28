Study: Florida drivers among worst in country

(WSVN) - We’ve heard it time and time again, and this time it’s no different: drivers in Florida are not that great, and a new study is verifying it yet again.

According to a study done by SmartAsset, Florida is in a three-way tie with Nevada and Texas for fourth place when it comes to the worst drivers in the country.

Last year, Florida took eighth place in the same study.

SmartAsset said they looked at four metrics when determining the list: the percentage of drivers who are insured, the number of driving under the influence arrests per 1,000 drivers, the number of fatalities per 100,000 vehicle miles driven and how often residents Google terms like “traffic ticket” or “speeding ticket.”

According to the study, just 73.3% of drivers in Florida have insurance — the lowest number in the country. However, the DUI rate is the lowest in the country at 2.17 per 1,000 drivers. Florida also has the 11th highest level of searches for traffic-related tickets.

The state with the worst drivers was Mississippi, while Massachusetts took the spot for the best drivers in the country.

To read the full findings of the study, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.