Study: Florida doesn’t have the worst drivers

(WSVN) - A new study has revealed that Florida drivers are actually not the worst in the country.

The study, conducted by Quotewizard, shows that Florida ranked 40th in the nation as the state with the best drivers.

While not exactly high, Florida still did better than a number of states, including Oklahoma, Mississippi and Michigan, who took the 48th, 49th and 50th spots respectively.

Scoring at the top of the list with the best drivers was Maine, followed by South Carolina, Nebraska and California.

Quotewizard compiled the results by gathering incident data from their users and comparing it to data from the Federal Highway Administration. They also looked at factors like traffic accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, Citations and fatalities.

To see the full list, click here.

