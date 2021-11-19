DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools teachers and students helped with this year’s Harvest Drive.

Students, teachers and volunteers at Western High School in Davie packed and organized dozens of donated non-perishable food items for families in need on Thursday.

“Our students here at Western High School and throughout Broward County schools learn what it is to share kindness and give back to their community,” said Renee Herman, found for Harvest Drive. “They’re here today to help us pack the bags of food to get out to our community for the last week and a half.”

Schools across the district have been collecting non-perishable food and other donations that will be distributed on Friday.

