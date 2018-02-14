Students, teachers describe fatal Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Several students and teachers inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during what is called the deadliest mass shooting in Broward County Schools history, shared eyewitness accounts of the horrific scene as they were evacuated.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a suspect was taken into custody as several victims were transported to Broward North in Deerfield Beach and Broward Health Medical Center.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel confirmed that 17 people were killed.

The subject has been identified as 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz.

Alex, a student, said she was in her classroom as the gunman walked past. She said that her teacher did not make it out.

“We heard the fire alarm for the second time that day, which was weird,” she said. “We left the classroom, which [my teacher] locked the door, so we could leave, and when people were halfway down the stairwell, it just stopped. The alarm stopped, and we heard gunshots coming from the first floor, the second floor. People were running upstairs. We all got upstairs and into the classroom, and when he tried to unlock the door, me and a couple other people ran in, and as he was closing the door, he was actually shot and killed right there.”

Alex said she and other students watched as the gunman walked past.

“The door was left open the whole time, so as [the gunman] walked by, the door was open,” Alex said. “He could have walked in at any time. We just had to be as quiet as possible.”

Cristina Vega said she was in shock when she realized her teacher was shot.

“I heard him get shot. I was like, ‘Oh, no. They’re out for cold blood,'” Vega said. “When the policemen busted down the door, we all started going outside with our hands up, and they yelled at us. They’re like, ‘Don’t look to the side. Look straight ahead.’ I did a little glance. I saw they pushed a kid up here and put a mat over him, and then I saw the teacher over there. I didn’t know it was my teacher until people started telling me about it.”

For Vega, returning to the school will be extremely difficult. “I don’t want to come back to this school,” she said. “I can’t go up the stairs because up the stairs there was just trails of blood. Our teacher, right there in the corner. You just see the bullet and the blood on the wall.”

In a cellphone interview, teacher Melissa Falkowski, who escaped, said the gunshots rang out close to school dismissal and described the moments she realized this was not a drill.

“It was the end of the school day, and the fire alarm went off, and we went to evacuate as if it was a fire drill,” Falkowski said. “We got 15, 20 steps out of the classroom, and we were told we were on Code Red. We ran back inside to the classroom and crouched down on the floor, and then we moved into the closet.”

Falkowski spoke to a co-worker who explained to her what she saw. “A friend of mine teaches in the freshman building, and she said, as she was leaving, there were bodies on the floor,” she said.

Falkowski said this could have been a lot worse if they had not had the proper training. “We just had a training about this, maybe six weeks ago, about how to deal with the situation. If we hadn’t had that training, it could have been a lot worse. A lot of us probably thought that this was the drill that we were supposed to have this semester to practice, and it wasn’t. It was real.”

She said that she was in the closet hiding along with 19 other students, and they were in there for about 40 minutes until SWAT retrieved them.

One student said he heard the gunfire. “I heard a lot of gunshots, and then right after when the police let us out, there was dead bodies everywhere,” he said. “There was two there, and when I kept walking down, there was more. It was just scary.”

Another student said that he knew something was off when the second fire alarm went off. “We were just in class doing notes and talking about a project, and the fire alarm goes for the second time in the same day,” he said, “which is weird, so we all just go out to the field like we’re supposed to, and then I heard gunshots. You could tell it was definitely gunshots.”

One student said he knows the shooter. “He’s been a troubled kid, and he’s always had a certain amount of issues going on. He shot guns because he felt it gave him, I guess, an exhilarating feeling.”

The student went on to say the suspect had shown him pictures of guns on his phone.

“I stayed clear of him most of the time. My time in alternate school, I did not want to be with him at all because I didn’t want to cause any conflict with him, because of the impression he gave off,” said the student.

