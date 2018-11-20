Students, staff return to class after 27 people fall ill at Cardinal Gibbons High

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students and staff members have returned to Cardinal Gibbons High School just a day after over a two dozen people were hospitalized due to a mysterious illness.

Doctors and school officials still don’t know what caused 26 students and one adult to be sent to the hospital Monday. But now, activities at the school have returned to normal.

“They told us that class was going to be the same today,” said one student. “Everybody’s thinking that it’s something in the air system, but they had checks here and they said there was nothing there.”

Hazmat crews checked the school for 5,000 chemicals, but didn’t find anything, and they don’t believe drugs were involved.

“There’s too many students, and it’s too widespread,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan. “It’s not grouped to one specific social group of students.”

Many of the victims had similar symptoms: lightheadedness, dizziness, while some had nose bleeds and suffered seizures.

“My whole body was really hot, and then I started to get dizzy when I stood up,” said student Jason Fry. “All my tests were negative and so were the other people’s, so I don’t know if I’ll ever know.”

All of the victims that were transported to local hospitals have since been released.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.