Students say heroic actions of Stoneman Douglas High janitor saved their lives

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - At least 30 Stoneman Douglas High students during Wednesday’s shooting were rushed into a classroom by a janitor who risked his life to save theirs.

The moment the group of students huddled together during the shooting was caught on camera, and according to freshman student David Hogg, they would not be alive were it not for the janitor.

“I probably would’ve been killed,” Hogg said. “I was trying to run to my car and get in it — my car was in the senior lot — and I would’ve crossed paths with the shooter, and I would’ve been killed.”

Hogg said he recognized the janitor but does not know whether he is OK. When the students ran out of the closet, the janitor turned them away from danger.

“Turns out I was heading with a group of people toward the shooter,” said Hogg. “The janitor told us to stop.”

A cafeteria chef and other teachers also aided in bringing the students to safety.

“The teachers that was with us were helping us get out, to climb the fence just to get out of there,” said junior Olivia Prochilo.

Another student, Kemily Duchini, said the gunfire was close to the classroom.

“The shots were so close, as if he was right outside my door but did not shoot through my door, and in that moment, everyone just got closer together,” said Duchini. “Everyone just hugged each other, and it was just a thankful moment that he didn’t and ended up going another way.”

Hogg added that the heroic action of the janitor might have saved not only their lives but hundreds of lives.

