Students run to remember track coach, other Parkland shooting victims

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Students laced up their shoes in Parkland, Tuesday, to remember beloved track coach Scott Beigel and the other victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

A group gathered at Pine Trials Park, where runners took 17 laps around the park to honor all of the 17 victims of the shooting.

“Memorialize all the people that were lost,” said Daniel Marsh, who attended the run.

“These students at Stoneman Douglas are just amazing,” said Lasondria Young, who also attended the run. “The things that they’re doing, the voices that they’re speaking for. Just words can’t express how proud I am of them.”

Scott Beigel, a 35-year-old cross country coach and teacher, was killed as he held open his classroom door for students to take cover during the Stoneman Douglas school shooting.

Beigel’s students and those who ran talked about their love for him.

“He was an amazing coach, always so funny and relatable to all of the teams at our school,” said Stoneman Douglas student Kayla Sanseverino.

Members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Sunrise Police Department joined the group and went for a few laps, as well.

“We were like, ‘You know what, let’s go run. Let’s go run with them,'” said Sunrise Police Officer Georgia Montano.

Many of the officers were wearing about 30 pounds of equipment while running in the 78-degree weather.

“Just an honor to run with them,” said an officer. “It’s the least we could do.”

“We were happy to be here and support the community and run with the kids and just let them know that we’re here to support them and we’re part of their community,” said BSO Deputy Sara Oren.

“We support them,” said Sunrise Police Officer J.D. Cooke. “We see how they’re supporting each other, and then we’re here to support them.”

Students who survived the shooting shared a message of unity.

“We will not allow this tragic event to tear us a part, but instead bring us together, stronger than before,” said Sanseverino.

“Today was meant to allow people to realize how much love there is in this community and how safe we are together and how together, our community is better than ever,” said Stoneman Douglas student Alyssa Fletcher.

“These things do happen, but thank God for the good that he has created inside of us and the things that we can do to positively affect lives,” said Geneveve Barnes, who attended the run.

