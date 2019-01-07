Students return to Hialeah High, mourn loss of classmate

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a difficult day back to school for for some students returning to Hialeah High.

Students returned to school Monday — a week after a tragic crash left one of their classmates dead and another in the hospital.

Nineteen-year-old Christopher Leyva is being hailed a hero for returning to a sinking car to save someone who was still trapped inside.

According to officials, Leyva and three other friends were in a car that plunged into a lake in Miami Lakes on New Year’s day.

Friends of Leyva said he was able to escape from the wreck, but returned to save 15 year-old Dezirae Joseph Gutierrez.

Gutierrez is now recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. However, Leyva did not survive.

A close friend of Leyva’s spoke to 7News, expressing how much he will be missed.

“He couldn’t even hurt a fly,” said Javier Miralles. “And from now on [it] hurts not to see him anymore at school and stuff. First period I was supposed to see him.”

