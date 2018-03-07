Students partner with Habitat for Humanity to build South Florida homes

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several students have partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build seven new homes.

Habitat for Humanity’s Collegiate Challenge, in partnership with Habitat Broward, gave 65 students from three colleges across the U.S. the chance to make a difference for those in need of a home.

“Honestly, we all just love service,” said a volunteer.

The students are a part of their individual school’s Habitat chapters, but this spring break program has brought them together.

“To me, to have a dedication where they can be out having fun on their spring break, and they’re coming here, and in their mind, they want to help families achieve their dreams,” said Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s Alex Nesar.

“It means so much to us to be able to help the community in need,” said Joy Dolejs, a volunteer from the University of Finley. “We’re from Ohio, and there are communities there in need, but it means a lot to serve nationally.”

In just a week, the students were able to finish a month’s worth of work.

“It’s beyond powerful whenever you get a chance to speak with the homeowners. You just see how passionate they are and how fortunate and thankful they are that they get to have their own home,” said Neil Cromwell, a volunteer from North Carolina State University. “That means that they’ll have a place for their children to come back to a safe community.”

But students are not quitting: next week, about 60 students from three colleges will travel to Pompano Beach with a goal of working on six homes.

“When you see the homeowners come out here and see the work that you’re doing on their house — you see the volunteers and you see the work that they’ve been doing on the homes they’ve been working on, the smile they get on their face just brings hope, I think, in people’s lives,” said Colleen Regan, a volunteer from Catholic University of America in D.C.

All of the homes are expected to be built by May.

WSVN-Channel 7 is a proud sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity of Broward County

http://www.habitatbroward.org/

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

http://www.miamihabitat.org/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.