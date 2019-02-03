Students participate in Make a Friend–Be a Friend walk in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several South Florida students came together to walk for a cause in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale High School students participated in the Make a Friend–Be a Friend Empowerment Inclusion Walk, Saturday.

The event provided an opportunity for the students to talk and establish new and inclusive friendships.

“Life is tough. When you’re lonely, it’s hard to get through life. It’s hard to improve yourself and build yourself up, especially for students at this age,” said Tiffany Colon, the event’s organizer. “They need someone to get through school with to get through these trials of life.”

Proceeds from the walk will benefit the South Florida Friends Care Foundation, a student-led nonprofit that gives financial assistance to other students with disabilities to help improve their overall quality of life.

