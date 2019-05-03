Students, parents walk out of South Plantation High to protest poor conditions at school

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Students and parents walked out of South Plantation High to protest poor conditions at the school.

The walk out happened at around 10 a.m. Friday at the school located on the 1300 block of Southwest 54th Avenue in Plantation.

The event was organized to protest conditions the students are allegedly enduring inside of the school hallways, such as mold.

“They’re in an environment that they’re breathing right now — it’s not safe at all. There’s been some things done recently real quick to try to amend that air quality, but there still remains to be a mold problem in the school,” said parent Rick Bannon.

One mother whose student attends the high school told 7News she received an automated message from the school’s principal that said the administration was made aware of the walkout and was warned that if their children walked off of school property during school hours they could face punishment.

Approximately 50 students participated in the walkout.

“They should be looking at the dust in accumulation in the mold in the ceilings, and they should be reporting it, not walking out,” said student Christina Shaw. “You’re not helping. Walking out is such a vague thing to do. Instead, look at what’s going on, take photos, tell your teacher and then go to Mrs. Henschel and go to administration.”

Officials at the schools said they hosted a question and answer session with students on Thursday to address their concerns and discourage the walkout.

Broward County Public School Board officials issued the following statement regarding the walk out:

“South Plantation High School’s leadership is working with the District’s Environmental Health & Safety and Physical Plant Operations departments to monitor indoor air quality conditions and address concerns within one specific building on the campus. Several proactive measures were immediately instituted, with additional actions that are ongoing and expected to be completed over the next two weeks resulting in measurable improvements in indoor air quality and bringing temperature and humidity levels to within established ranges. In addition, inspections completed within the building show no current mold growth. School leadership is committed to keeping students, parents and staff informed throughout this process and provided a letter to families on April 25, 2019, with information on actions taken. In addition, school and District staff continue to meet with students, parents and others expressing concerns. At all times, the safety and well-being of students and staff are the District’s highest priorities.”

