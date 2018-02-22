Students, parents disgusted to hear Stoneman Douglas High SRO hesitated to act

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Students and parents are saying they are stunned to hear that the school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School did not race to the rescue during the shooting.

Parents like Lori Alhadeff, who lost her daughter in the gunfire, is calling the resource officer a coward after hearing the news, Thursday.

“He could have went into that school. There was time,” Alhadeff said. “He took two minutes and just sat there and did nothing. He’s a coward.”

Many others are also feeling anger and outrage knowing the school resource officer at Stoneman Douglas did not react to the shooting as they would have hoped last Wednesday.

Alhadeff’s daughter Alyssa was one of the 17 victims killed in the school shooting.

“When you’re in a position of being a police officer at a school, you have to act,” Alhadeff said. “It is your duty to act.”

Students also expressed their frustration.

“I think that what he did was not OK,” said Stoneman Douglas High junior Hayley Seigel. “I know we’re coming together as a community, but we need to push for change.”

Jenna Korsten, a senior at Stoneman Douglas is upset other people had to risk their lives even though they had nothing to protect themselves with.

“If he’s the one who has the gun, he should have been the first person to go out for all of us and just go with his gun and protect all the children,” Korsten said.

Students said this news is heartbreaking because Coach Aaron Feis, Coach Chris Hixon and Mr. Scott Beigel died while trying to save the lives of students. But to make matters worse, they said the school resource officer was close friends with Hixon.

“I saw him all the time just hanging out with Coach Hixon and every day when I was walking to class, you know, just very calm and laid back,” said Stoneman Douglas High senior Alicia Sucher, “and I guess, you know, it’s just insane.”

“We saw people like Feis who risked his life. Hixon who risked his life, and they don’t even have guns,” Korsten said, “and he if he’s the one with the gun, he should have been the one out there.”

“I think what he did was disgusting,” Seigel said. “He could have saved many more lives.”

With classes resuming next week, students have already expressed fear about returning to school.

Now they are demanding a school resource officer they can rely on.

“I hope that it’s one that will act when he needs to act,” Sucher said.

Students 7News spoke to said that when the district reassigns a new school resource officer, they want to meet and interview the individual.

