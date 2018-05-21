Students learn about solar energy at Frost Museum

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida students took a trip to the Frost Science Museum to learn about solar energy.

Thousands of students attended the field trip, which was part of FPL’s Days in the Sun event, Monday afternoon.

The day involved interactive learning opportunities and games to educate children about the power of the sun through solar panels.

“I think that it’s cool they can show you how to use power and energy in different ways,” Jaden said.

Students later had the opportunity to go on the roof to juice-up and race tiny solar powered cars.

