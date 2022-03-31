(WSVN) - Several students were injured when a school bus crashed near Ocala.

Officials said the bus had 10 students on board and was stopped with its stop lights activated as students were stepping off the bus, Wednesday.

That’s when a tractor-trailer slammed into the back of the bus.

Five students were taken to the hospital.

Two students are in serious condition.

It remains unclear why the 34-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer did not stop.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.