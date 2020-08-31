Students in Miami-Dade head back to school virtually on Monday

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - As students in Miami-Dade County started their first day back to school virtually, several teachers headed to their classrooms.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho stopped by Bob Graham Education Center in Miami Lakes to see first-hand how the first day back to school was for teachers and students online.

“Today is the very first day of a massive endeavor,” Carvalho said. “A large number of our teachers, including at this school, even though they are teaching remotely, they are teaching from their classrooms.”

Students, teachers and staff are adapting to the change while leaders plan for the rest of the school year.

“This certainly is very different, a different experience,” Carvalho said. “We need to resume regular schooling as soon as possible for the benefit of our kids and our entire community.”

Some are dealing with problems logging on to the system, but Carvalho said they are working to fix the issue.

“The portal relies on internet connectivity and right now the portal is experiencing a slow down due to that relative slowness and limited access to the internet,” Carvalho said.

He also said he sympathizes with everybody dealing with the online issues.

The United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats released the following statement:

“Our Miami-Dade education professionals have been working hard over the past two weeks, weekends included, to prepare for the start of the school year. It has been incredibly frustrating and disheartening to see how this program has failed them as well as our students and parents. Teachers have displayed an unbelievable amount of ingenuity and resilience over the past four months and our hope is that the district will be able to resolve these issues soon so that distance learning can be optimized.”

