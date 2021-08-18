FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - For the first time in over a year, Broward County students will be making a campus comeback Wednesday morning.

Many students have not been in the classroom since March of 2020 and like every school year, there are new things happening in schools across the county.

Teachers across Broward County have already prepared for the school year by setting up bulletin boards and getting desk space ready.

“I’m excited for kids to be back, for them to be engaged and be lifelong learners,” said a teacher at New River Middle School in Fort Lauderdale.

“I feel overwhelmed, but excited at the same time because it’s a new year, it’s a new beginning, new kids,” said kindergarten teacher Danielle Savage.

With a new year comes new additions on campus.

Northeast High School in Oakland Park unveiled a new weight room last week.

The revamped fitness center will be available to all students and athletes.

Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale recently unveiled its new media and computer lab.

If a student wants to up their musical creativity, they can do so at the lab’s brand new music studio.

If sculpting is more up the student’s alley, they can take their talents to the 3D printing area.

“As I stand here today, I realize this is my last public event,” said former Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie during the unveiling event for the media lab.

Also new this year for the district: a new leader.

Runcie stepped down after being indicted by a grand jury on a purgery charge earlier this year.

His interim replacement is Dr. Vickie Cartwright.

Dr. Cartwright will be visiting several schools across the district to welcome students back on Wednesday.

