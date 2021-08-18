MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public School students are heading back to class on Wednesday after the school board voted to implement a mask mandate the day prior.

Before sunrise, dozens of bus drivers took their seats for the first day of school.

“We are so excited to have you coming in today,” said BCPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright. “We’re here for you, we welcome you with open arms and have a great first day of school.”

Teachers are welcoming back students as a bitter divide over the mask mandate unfolds.

Parents called into the Florida State Board of Education meeting held on Tuesday afternoon to voice their opinions.

“If you’re worried about your kids, teach them how to wear an N-95 and have them wear it to school, otherwise, get lost,” said one caller.

“You only want to punish and you want to humiliate while children are in the ICU or in quarantine,” said another caller.

“These are tyrannical boards and these superintendents should be removed immediately,” said another caller.

“I know you don’t like the masks, I know it’s uncomfortable, I know you think everything is tyranny but you’ve gotta think about the public good once in a while,” said another caller.

The state board voted to punish Alachua and Broward County school boards for defying the governor’s executive order to not mandate masks.

The BCPS board made their decision final on Tuesday.

A student must have a medical note to be exempt from wearing a face covering.

“I recommend that the State Board of Education uses its enforcement powers and protect the right of the parents to make health and educational decisions for the children,” Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said.

Now it is up to the commissioner to consider the penalties for the decision.

“When I’m looking at the numbers and we only have five pediatric ICU beds available in all of Broward County, and this is a school district of over 260,000 students, that is quite alarming,” said Dr. Cartwright.

Broward Teacher’s Union President Anna Fusco said schoolteachers support the mandate.

“Hopefully, one day we will be mask-free, but until then, it’s a protocol,” Fusco said.

Dr. Cartwright is expected to welcome back students at Dolphin Bay Elementary School in Miramar at around 8 a.m.

