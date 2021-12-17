PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation Fire Rescue crews responded to a gas leak at South Plantation High School, at the same time a code red lockdown was underway.

7SkyForce hovered over the school, located at 1300 SW 54th Ave., Friday morning where several students could be seen standing on a soccer field outside.

Building 2 was evacuated due to the gas leak.

According to Plantation Police, the school was in a code yellow due to the TikTok threats.

Authorities said one person reported someone with a gun, so the school was put into code red lockdown.

Officers are clearing buildings one at a time and evacuating the students to the field.

No weapons have been located.

Parents who respond to the school are asked to wait at the Peter Road Baptist Church, located at 5600 Peters Road.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.