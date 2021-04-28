Students evacuated after bomb threat at elementary school in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at a Fort Lauderdale school were evacuated following a bomb threat.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded to Oriole Elementary School located at 3081 NW 39th Street in Lauderdale Lakes, after the threat was called in at around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where several BSO cruisers set up a command post near the school.

Students could be seen sitting under tents on the bleachers by the school’s track field being tended to by school administrators.

An all-clear was given at 12:30 p.m.

