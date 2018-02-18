Students, community members gather for vigil in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones struggling with an unimaginable loss are determined to stay strong days after the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Students, teachers and members of the community have come together for a vigil at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Sunday evening.

“Seeing all my neighbors, my friends, people here suffering the way they’re suffering, it shouldn’t have happened,” said Glenda Maldonado who was visiting the memorial.

The memorial was built for each victim who was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Wednesday.

Maldonado said the tragedy has created fear in the community. “My 7-year-old said, ‘Mommy, I don’t want to school. They’re shooting kids around at schools.’ It shouldn’t be like this,” she said.

Loved ones are now forced to say their final goodbyes.

“We gotta lift up these families in prayer,” said Mercedes Paguada who was visiting the memorial. “We gotta just help them.”

On Sunday, 14-year-old Jaime Guttenberg was laid to rest. Those who knew her said she loved to dance and aspired to be an occupational therapist.

“When you look at us parents like we are crazy, like we are trying too hard to protect you, just remember, it’s because we love you and we never want to go through the tragedy of losing you,” said one man at the vigil.

Fourteen-year-old Alex Schachter was also buried, Sunday. His father told 7News that he loved music and was even starting a scholarship for others who shared the passion.

Family and friends gathered to remember at a funeral for 15-year-old Luke Hoyer. Loved ones said that he was sweet and loved to play basketball.

“Things like this shouldn’t happen,” Maldonado said. “We should be able to send our kids to school and feel that they’re safe, that they’re OK.”

At Stoneman Douglas High, students showed up with balloons, candles and crosses as they continue to grieve.

“In times like these, we as a community can come together as one,” Paguada said.

The community is also expressing their love and compassion.

Church by the Glades in Coral Springs hosted a prayer service. Meanwhile, saddened school leaders are pushing to get the school year at Stoneman Douglas High back on track.

“Our goal is to bring teachers back by the end of this week,” said Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie. “Then hopefully have the students come back on Monday, the 26th.”

As the healing process begins, the Parkland community has found some sort of comfort knowing that they have each other.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.