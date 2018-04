MIAMI (WSVN) - A reported fire at a South Florida school led to an evacuation on campus, Wednesday morning.

Students at Sweetwater Elementary School, located near Southwest 107th Avenue and West Flagler Street, were evacuated.

According to officials, there was some kind of spark in the kitchen, however, a fire did not ignite.

No injuries were reported.

