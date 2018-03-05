Students at Stoneman Douglas set to return to normal class schedule

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas will be returning to a normal schedule later this week.

Last Wednesday students returned to school for the first time since the Valenine’s Day shooting that left 17 dead. They were only asked to come for a half day, and continued that schedule for the rest of the week.

Monday and Tuesday will be similar — with classes ending at 12:40 p.m.

According to the principal, the focus remains on healing and support.

However, starting this Wednesday administrators plan to return to a full schedule.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.