WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Students at a high school in Weston are participating in a walkout to demonstrate their protest over the Florida Senate voting to pass the Parental Rights in Education bill.

7SkyForce hovered over Cypress Bay High School Wednesday morning where dozens of students could be seen walking along a track outside the campus.

The bill, commonly known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, was passed just before noon on Tuesday.

On page four, the bill says, “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that it is not age-appropriate…”

It forbid instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, rejecting a wave of criticism from Democrats that it marginalizes LGBTQ people.

The bill is now heading to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk. He is expected to sign the bill into law.

