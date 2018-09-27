Students arrested for bringing knife to school in 2 separate incidents

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two students accused of bringing a knife to school in separate instances have been arrested by officials.

Officials said 18-year-old Maurice Peterkin brought an eight-inch steak knife to Piper High School. Peterkin told Sunrise Police he brought it to school for protection after he was beat up by several classmates at a nearby shopping plaza.

“In this case, there are literally no red flags of any concern about dangerousness to the community,” a defense attorney said in court.

“He was doing it for his safety, but I believe he should’ve not brought it to school,” student Jalen Chance said.

In another similar incident, 18-year-old Ronaldo Nelson is accused of bringing a folding knife to North Miami Beach Senior High on Tuesday.

Officials said he approached another classmate and demanded money from him while brandishing a knife. However, Nelson told police the classmate in question said something about his mother.

Parents believe no matter the circumstances, a knife should never be brought onto school grounds.

“When I was going to school back in the day, we didn’t even consider carrying a knife,” said parent Darryl James. “Kids shouldn’t even carry a knife for personal safety. Knife, we use in the kitchen at home, but not for school. I think parents need to spend more time with their kids and know what’s going on with their kids, and better communicate with their kids because that’s what breaking up the society today.”

According to records, both students have no prior criminal records.

Peterkin was suspended while the Broward County School Board determines what to do next. Nelson was referred to an alternative program.

