COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of middle school students were arrested after they were accused of committing a hate crime near their school, according to police.

Broward County authorities arrested and charged five Lyons Creek Middle School students for attacking and targeting four other students in what they call a racially provoked attack.

It happened outside the North Recreation Complex in Coconut Creek, Wednesday morning.

The student victims told police they were approached by a group of kids yelling “you are white.”

They were tackled and beaten up as the group of attacking kids yelled “it’s opposite day” and “brown power.”

The victims claimed they were beaten with sticks and cable cords and were also hit and kicked.

“He got out of the car. I think he heard some noises, and some kids started saying, ‘We’re gonna get revenge on you for what you did in the past,’ and he got jumped,” said Frank Foster, the parent of one of the students.

Foster said what happened was inexcusable.

“It’s concerning what’s going on in the school, and they don’t really seem to be doing much about it, and the steps they take don’t really protect the kids,” said Foster.

Lyons Creek’s principal sent a robo-call to parents following the incident. They are also working with police on this incident.

All five students accused of attacking the other students were charged with battery and prejudice while committing battery.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.