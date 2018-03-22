Students across South Florida head to DC ahead of march

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Students from across South Florida are gearing up to leave for Washington D.C. on Thursday, ahead of the March for our Lives.

March for our Lives, a demonstration developed by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, is calling for gun reform and school safety and will take place Saturday in Washington D.C. Activists will join the students for the march to demand change from government officials.

Students from Stoneman Douglas will be leaving from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport throughout the day Thursday.

A group of 20 students from Stoneman Douglas were sponsored by Giffords, a gun safety organization founded by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, to attend the march.

Another group of students from Miami Norland Senior High boarded a bus at around 6 a.m. on Thursday to begin their journey to D.C.

Around 100 students came together with the help of social media and the Inner City Alumni For Responsible Education organization. They will join the hundreds of thousands of people planning to walk through the streets of Washington D.C., demanding a change in gun laws.

7News spoke with an organizer as they were getting read to take off.

“The youth reached out to me, to see how they wanted to get involved, so we decided to just go ahead and pull this thing together,” said community activist Valencia Gunder.

A host of sibling marches will be taking place across the country in conjunction with the main march in Washington D.C.

If you would like to march in solidarity, click here for a complete list of locations throughout South Florida.

