PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida students continued to voice their opposition to the passage of a state bill that bans classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary schools.

Students from Pembroke Pines Charter High School staged a walkout on Thursday in protest of the Parental Rights in Education bill, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

In Key Biscayne, students at MAST Academy also came together for their walkout. Demonstrators marched out to the school’s football field.

The protests come one day after students in Cypress Bay High in Weston and Coral Glades Senior High in Coral Springs staged walkouts.

State senators passed the controversial legislation on Tuesday in a 22-17 vote. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign it into law.

