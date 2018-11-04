Student volunteers to help restore Lincoln Memorial Park in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida student dedicated his weekend volunteering in the cleanup of Lincoln Memorial Park in Miami.

The historic cemetery located along Northwest 30th Avenue and 46th Street is the final resting place for many prominent people in Miami’s history, including Gwen Cherry, D.A. Dorsey and Arthur and Polly Mays.

“It was one of the first black, African-American cemeteries in Miami, Florida,” said Jessica Williams, who inherited the cemetery in 2015.

Williams struggled to maintain the 20-plus acres.

Fortunately for Williams, her needs collided with a high school junior’s desire to restore some luster to some of Miami’s history and its veterans.

The cemetery houses several veterans’ graves dating back to the Korean War.

“I came here to volunteer on a second Saturday, and I saw the condition of the place, and Mr. Arthur Kennedy showed me more than 150 veteran markers completely neglected and covered in vegetation,” said high school student Noah Sohn.

Sohn and some volunteers from the Knights of Columbus worked to clean the headstones and clear the weeds, Saturday.

For the volunteers, the restoration was a labor of love and respect.

“Progress is better than nothing at all, so we’re getting there,” said Sohn. “Step by step, just one tombstone at a time.”

Williams said she was thrilled for the help.

“It needs the help,” Williams said. “Tears of joy, you know? Tears of joy.”

About 20 volunteers joined in the cleanup effort, Saturday.

