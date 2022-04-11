MIAMI (WSVN) - Police responded to the scene of a shooting near Northwestern Senior High School that left a student hurt, possibly grazed by a bullet.

The student was seen being lifted onto a gurney and placed inside a City of Miami Fire Rescue truck Monday afternoon.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed that the student was involved in this incident, and that it took place off campus.

