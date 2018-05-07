Student trades in 3 guns for luxury car rental in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida student who wants to change his life and is trading in his gun for a high-end car rental from a Miami Gardens business.

The luxury car rental company 305 Elite has offered the community a chance to give up their guns in exchange for a luxury car rental.

They have everything from a G Wagon Mercedes to a Rolls-Royce Ghost, and the company’s owner is happy to provide this service.

Lamont Harrison, a senior at Everglades High School said he’s seen his fair share of violence.

“I know a lot of people who got shot, who got robbed and everything like that. I know a lot of people,” Harrison said. “You’re always watching your back. You’re always looking for, looking around, looking for your surroundings and everything, and want to make sure you’re safe.”

Rashawn Welch is the owner of the exotic car rental business and president of Cease Fire Now, an organization that works to end gun violence among South Florida’s youth.

He’s come up with an offer to help clean up the streets, and when Harrison heard about the program, he reached out over the weekend.

“I’m happy. I’m elated that he called me,” Welch said.

Harrison turned over three guns Monday, which were then given to the Miami Gardens Police.

“Our young people understand what safety means,” said Miami Gardens Police Officer Nelly Joseph. “They understand the importance of partnering up with us as a police department, because it takes more than just the police officers out there. We need the community to stand with us.”

Now, Harrison can rent one of Welch’s luxury cars for prom for free.

“I have him in a nice car and he’s ready,” Welch said. “He came through. He did what he said he was going to do.”

He chose a Ferrari.

Harrison said the guns have been in his family for years, and he knew it was time to turn them in before they ended up in the wrong hands.

“You don’t always need a gun. You don’t always need violence,” Harrison said. “Sometimes you can just talk to somebody and go to them, and they’ll probably help you solve your problem.”

If you’re planning to turn in your gun to Miami Gardens Police, make sure to leave the weapon in your car, before going inside to tell them you’re planning to turn in the gun. An officer then will be called to retrieve the weapon. You can also call the police department for further instruction.

