Student taken into custody after making threats to iMater school

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A student enrolled in a Hialeah charter school has been arrested after making threats towards teachers and other students.

Principal Teresa Santalo at iMater Academy confirmed the Hialeah Police Department is investigating the written and text message threats made by the 15-year-old student.

According to the arrest report, several students told administrators the teenager planned on shooting up the school on Friday.

Santalo told 7News every threat and rumored threat to the school, located along West 21st Street, is taken seriously.

She released the following statement:

“Monday afternoon we were made aware of text messages sent by a student including threats against our school and the safety of those therein. Immediately upon learning of such statements, we alerted the local authorities. We understand that the Hialeah Police Department is currently investigating the matter and that the individual who made the threats was taken into custody.”

A composition notebook was turned in to authorities with a list titled “People that are going to die” with names of four teachers and 23 students.

Santalo gave credit to school administrators for acting quickly.

Students at the school said the situation escalated fast.

“I heard some kids talking in lunch. They said it as a joke, but then teachers started finding out and everybody started worrying,” said student Leannis Laureio. “I honestly didn’t think they were going to do anything because I don’t know who would do that.”

The student was charged with a felony of written threats to kill or do bodily injury.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.