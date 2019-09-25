Student taken into custody after making threats to iMater school community

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A student enrolled in a Hialeah charter school has been arrested after making threats towards teachers and other students.

School administrators at iMater Academy confirmed the Hialeah Police Department is investigating the threats made by the student.

The principal at the school, located along West 21st Street, told 7News every threat and rumored threat are taken seriously.

She released the following statement:

“Monday afternoon we were made aware of text messages sent by a student including threats against our school and the safety of those therein. Immediately upon learning of such statements, we alerted the local authorities. We understand that the Hialeah Police Department is currently investigating the matter and that the individual who made the threats was taken into custody.”

The principal also said she gives credit to staff members for acting quickly.

Students at the school said the situation escalated fast.

“I heard some kids talking in lunch, they said it as a joke, but then teachers started finding out and everybody started worrying,” said student Leannis Laureio. “I honestly didn’t think they were going to do anything because I don’t know who would do that.”

