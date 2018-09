SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school student has been arrested after he brought a knife on campus.

Eighteen-year-old Maurice Peterkin faced a judge Thursday, charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

The knife was allegedly found in his bag at Piper High School.

Police said Peterkin told them he carried the knife in order to protect himself.

